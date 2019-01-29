DIG Complex Loralai cleared, all terrorists killed: ISPR

LORALAI, Jan 29 (APP):The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Complex Loralai has been cleared by the security forces and all terrorists have been killed during the clearance operation.Around 800 candidates present in the compound for enrolment in police were safely evacuated by the security forces, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

Three armed suicide bombers attempted to enter the DIG police office compound on Tuesday afternoon where the candidates were present for enrolment in Balochistan Police. The policemen on duty responded and shot one of the bombers at the entry of DIG complex, who blew himself up. The other two bombers started indiscriminate firing and got into one of the side rooms. As a result nine persons, including three policemen, five civil employees of police and one civilian candidate embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom), while 21 others, including 12 policemen and nine civilian candidates got injured.

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Army troops were called in. During the clearance operation, the remaining two suicide bombers were shot dead and the area was cleared. The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta on army helicopters.