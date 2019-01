ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Different sections of Motorways and National Highways have been closed due to intense fog on Sunday morning. According to Motorway Police Spokesman, M-1, from Peshawar to Rashakai, M-3 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad, and M-3 from Faisalabad to Gojra and Khanewal-Multan Section of Motorway are closed

due to intense fog.