Difference of opinion beauty of democratic party but no rift in PML-N: Dr.Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was a big democratic party and difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy and there was no rift in the party.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opponents of PML-N were trying to create rift between party leaders and spreading rumors in this regard but they would not succeed.

The minister said PML-N and its leadership had always respected the national

institutions and worked for strengthening them, adding the movement of judiciary

restoration was the proof of the fact.

He said although PML-N and its leadership was not confronting against any national

institution but a baseless propaganda had been launched against it.

Replying to a question, he said Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was a senior leader of the

PML-N and he would prefer to leave politics instead of leaving the party and Nawaz

Sharif.

Tariq Chaudhry said those who always maligned the national institutions were not

aware about their sanctity and respect.

All political parties should play their due role instead of criticizing and leveling

allegations on others, he urged.

He said PML-N would win hearts of the people and general elections 2018 by due to

its five years performance.