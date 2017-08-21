Difference of opinion beauty of democratic party but no rift in PML-N: Dr.Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was a big democratic party and difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy adding there was no rift in the party.

Talking to a private news channel, he was of the view that opponents of PML-N were trying to create rift between party leaders and spreading rumors in this regard but they would not succeed.

The minister said PML-N and its leadership had always respected the

national institutions and worked for strengthening them, adding the movement of judiciary restoration was the proof of the fact.

He said although PML-N and its leadership was not confronting against any national institution but a baseless propaganda had been launched against it.

Replying to a question, he said Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was a senior leader of the PML-N and he would prefer to leave politics instead of leaving the party and Nawaz Sharif.

Tariq Chaudhry said those who always maligned the national institutions were not aware about their sanctity and respect.

All political parties should play their due role instead of criticizing and leveling allegations on others, he urged.

He said PML-N would win hearts of the people and general elections 2018 due to its five years performance.