Difference of opinion beauty of democracy:Saad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Muhammad Saad Rafique on Sunday said difference of opinion in a political party was the beauty of democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was a big political party

and its members had different opinion on different matters. He said PML-N was in favour of accountability but it should be transparent and across the board.

He said PML-N and its leadership strongly believe in the supremacy of law and the Parliament.

Replying to a question, he said the only objective of the PTI leadership was to come into power and they were using different tactics for this purpose.

Saad Rafique said that if the general elections would delayed, those political parties would be responsible which were delaying the constitutional amendment regarding delimitations of the constituencies. Pakistan Peoples Party and PTI should have to help the government in this regard, he added.

