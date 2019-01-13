Diamir Bhasha, Mohmand dams fund receives Rs 9.132 bln

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):The Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund has so far received

Rs 9.132 billion.

The countrywide contribution to the fund stood at Rs 7.912 billion while the remaining Rs 1.22 billion were contributed by the expatriate Pakistanis, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistanis living in USA remained the top among the foreign countries who donated Rs 443.572 million

followed by UK from where a sum of Rs 234.642 million had been transferred to the dams fund so far.

Similarly, the fund also received Rs 132.4 million through the SMS service of various cellular

companies in Pakistan.