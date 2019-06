ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP):The Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund has received over Rs 10.56 billion so far.

The countrywide contribution to the fund stood at Rs 8.97 billion while the remaining Rs 1.59 billion were contributed by the expatriate Pakistanis, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).