Dialogue, not agitation, resolves issues: Rajwana

LAHORE, Jan 13 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that differences and issues can only be resolved through dialogue and interaction while violence is a not a solution to anything.

Talking to a 11 member delegation of journalists from Noshki Press Club, Baluchistan at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said the government had been doing its best to bring all angry parliamentarians to the mainstream national politics and the efforts have paid dividends.

The journalists delegation was led by Noshki Press Club President Ghulam Rasool Jamaldini.

Governor Rajwana said Baluchis are as patriotic as they are

brave and noble, adding that their love for Pakistan is above board.

He said developments in Baluchistan guarantee a bright future and economic stability for Pakistan. He said now is the time when all deprivations and grievances of Baluchis will be addressed and their demands accepted.

The governor said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is committed to providing equal development funds and facilities to all provinces in the country.

He said media, being the fourth pillar of state, could play a vital role in the development and progress of the country, and urged the Baloch students to get vocational and technical education in order to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

The delegation admitted the fact that law and order situation in Baluhistan is improving with every passing day. They said Punjab province was lucky to have the services of a dynamic Chief Minister like Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.