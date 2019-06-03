BEIJING, June 3 (APP):Taking note of the latest statements on the dialogue between the United States and Iran, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Monday stressed that the confrontation was not the way out and dialogue and consultation was the only the correct way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

“We have taken note of the latest statement on the dialogue between the United States and Iran. As we have always stressed, conflict confrontation is not the way out, and dialogue and consultation are the only correct way,” Geng Shuang said while responding to a question about the statements of the US Secretary of State and the Iranian President about dialogue between the two countries during his regular briefing held here.