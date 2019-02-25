DG,SBP urges DSO’s to compete under construction sports projects

LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):Director General, Sports Board Punjab,

Nadeem Sarwar said on Monday that Punjab province has plenty of

sports talent and it is contributing handsomely in the national

sports since long.”Punjab can produce even more impressive results through proper use of existing sports facilities in the province,” he expressed these views while addressing a meeting of District Sports Officers of the province at National Hockey Stadium here.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti was also present during the key

meeting. Divisional and District Sports Officers of Multan, DG Khan

and Bahawalpur also attended the meeting.

District Sports Officers briefed the DG Sports Punjab about

the existing facilities in their respective districts.

Nadeem Sarwar said Punjab govt will continue its efforts to

provide best sports facilities to talented youth across the province.

He advised the DSOs to complete the under-construction of sports

projects as early as possible.