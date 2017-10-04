DG,SBP greets boxer Waseem

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP)- Director General Sports Punjab. Zulfiqar Ghumman has

congratulated Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem on his excellent success in the Silver Flyweight Championship of World Boxing Council (WBC).

In his congratulatory message here on Wednesday, Ghumman said Waseem made

the entire nation proud by retaining his coveted title in the silver flyweight category. He demonstrated his abilities and prowess in the ring, he added.

DG SBP said Waseem literally made the boxing a favourite game for

Pakistani youth. “It’s a matter of pride for the whole nation and we hope that he will continue to win more world boxing titles in future as well,” he said.