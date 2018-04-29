DG Sports KP XI stun Chinese Embassy XI team by 5-3 in friendly soccer match

PESHAWAR, Apr 29 (APP):Center striker and skipper of
Director General Sports KP XI Ijaz Ahmad’s two quick goals rallies guided his team
to a 5-3 thrilling victory against strong Chinese Embassy XI team in a football
friendly match played at Army Burn-Hall School and College Abbottabad ground.
Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan HE Yao Jing, MPA Nighat
Orakzai, former health Minister KP Syed Zahir Ali Shah, DG Sports KP Junaid
Khan, Principal Army Burn-Hall School and College Abbottabad Brig. Wajid
Qayyum, DPO Abbottabad Ashfaq Anwar, good number of Chinese Engineers working currently
on going CPEC mega project and large number of spectators were also present and
witnessed the thrill-packed match.
Before the start of the matches the National Anthems of
Pakistan and China were presented, followed by introduction of the both the
team with Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan HE Yao Jing and other guests.
It was for the first time in the history of the province
that such an exhibition football match played between DG Sports KP XI and the
Islamabad based Chinese Embassy XI teams organized by Malik Saad Shaheed Sports
Trust. The match was started with incisive rallies of attack from both ends.
The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad XI team raided first
with Sun Kai along with Zhang Liang and center striker Qin Wanggen made a fine
inroad but DG Spots KP goal-keeper Naeem Beg intercepted the forceful kick of
Qin Wanggen nicely toward the sideline.
It was very good goal-fetching move but thanks to Naeem
Beg who rescued his team with spectacular interception. Chinese Embassy XI team
put in more pressure to take the lead and they were succeeded in it when
skipper Hile Jiang Han slammed in a beautiful goal from the top of the box
area. The early goal lead gave more strength to the Chinese Embassy XI team and
they raided with some more fine moves.
On the other hand DG Sports KP XI team despite conceding
a goal managed their position and soon found the equalizer when right winger
Hamza netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-1.
When both the teams were tied 1-1 they raided on each
other defence with some attacking moves were also witnessed. For DG Sports KP
left winger Malik Abdullah and inner striker Sher Khan scored one goal each in
the 13th and 19th minute through field attempts to make
the tally 3-1. On the other hand the Chinese Embassy XI struggled hard to get
the control of the ball position and thus they were succeeded with flair
distribution of passes.
It was in the 28th minute when right winger Hong
Yuan slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt to make the tally 3-2. At
half-time DG Sports KP XI was leading by 3-2. It was the second session in
which the Chinese Embassy XI team forwards were looking more combine, making
incisive rallies of attacks as a result Zhang Dong scored a superb goal from
the long distance to make the tally 3-3.
When the teams were tied 3-3 both the strikers made some
good attacking moves and received thundering applauses from the sitting
spectators, including Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan HE Yao Jing.
This was DG Sports XI skipper Ijaz Ahmad who came from
behind and slammed in two quick goals in the 57th and 64th
minute to make the tally 5-3, thus giving his team a vital win against strong
Chinese Embassy XI team in a friendly outing.
The Chinese football team Captain, Jiang Hon said that
their team has also enjoy the traditional hospitality of Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa. It is his utmost effort, he
said that his team played well but the DG XI team played well and won the
match. DG Sports XI Ijaz Ahmad on this occasion said that they have played well
and certainly it was good experience for his team competed against a foreign
team. He said, we were confident to perform best of our abilities and displayed
a fine match. Because of such like
matches, he added, friendships would further cement and this is a one of the
best opportunities for the people of Hazara Division in particular to
contribute their visible role in taking the Pak China Friendship to new
horizons.
The Ambassador of China, Yao Jing lauded the efforts of
the organizing committee for holding the friendly match by involving players
from China and Pakistan. He expressed pleasure over organizing the match
between Football teams and hoped that the sports event would help bring
Pakistan and China more closer. He said that the football team members and
other diplomats and officials of the Chinese Embassy were feeling very
comfortable in pleasant atmosphere of Abbottabad. Describing Abbottabad as
gateway to Pak-China bilateral cooperation, he said we expect further
strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries. He added that
the match also demonstrates cordial relations between the masses of both the
countries.
Speaking on the occasion Secretary MSST, Amjad Aziz Malik
said that sportsmen of KP have also initiated promotion of bilateral relations
with China by playing the first friendly football match with Chinese Embassy.
He assured that MSST would continue to offer opportunities for further
strengthening the Pak-China cooperation and relations. He hoped that government
of KP and China will pave way for exchange of different sports teams in future.
CHINESE EMBASSY
XI: Hile Jiang Han (captain), Jiang Han, Jiang Qingshi, Sun Kai, Zhang
Liang, Qin Wanggen, Wang Yang, Xu Wei, Zhang Dong, Ding Xuelong, Tang Jingfeng,
Zhao Xuelong, Mei Jing, Zhang Chengjin, Li De, Hong Yuan, Huan Jie, Zhang Ming
and Li Hang.
DG SPORTS XI: Ijaz
Ahmad (captain), Naeem Beg (Goal-keeper), Sulaiman Khan, Adil Khan, Sadam,
Hamza Shabbir, Saifullah, Shahid, Hafiz Sajjad, Fakhar, Sher Khan, Mujahid and
Aftab. Saeed Khan, Maj Zulfiqar, Khalid
Javaid, Niaz Khan, Fayaz Shams, Atif Khan, Wasif Khan and Cheema were the
officials of the match.
DG Sports KP XI stun Chinese Embassy XI team by 5-3 in friendly soccer match
