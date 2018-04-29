DG Sports KP XI stun Chinese Embassy XI team by 5-3 in friendly soccer match

PESHAWAR, Apr 29 (APP):Center striker and skipper of

Director General Sports KP XI Ijaz Ahmad’s two quick goals rallies guided his team

to a 5-3 thrilling victory against strong Chinese Embassy XI team in a football

friendly match played at Army Burn-Hall School and College Abbottabad ground.

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan HE Yao Jing, MPA Nighat

Orakzai, former health Minister KP Syed Zahir Ali Shah, DG Sports KP Junaid

Khan, Principal Army Burn-Hall School and College Abbottabad Brig. Wajid

Qayyum, DPO Abbottabad Ashfaq Anwar, good number of Chinese Engineers working currently

on going CPEC mega project and large number of spectators were also present and

witnessed the thrill-packed match.

Before the start of the matches the National Anthems of

Pakistan and China were presented, followed by introduction of the both the

team with Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan HE Yao Jing and other guests.

It was for the first time in the history of the province

that such an exhibition football match played between DG Sports KP XI and the

Islamabad based Chinese Embassy XI teams organized by Malik Saad Shaheed Sports

Trust. The match was started with incisive rallies of attack from both ends.

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad XI team raided first

with Sun Kai along with Zhang Liang and center striker Qin Wanggen made a fine

inroad but DG Spots KP goal-keeper Naeem Beg intercepted the forceful kick of

Qin Wanggen nicely toward the sideline.

It was very good goal-fetching move but thanks to Naeem

Beg who rescued his team with spectacular interception. Chinese Embassy XI team

put in more pressure to take the lead and they were succeeded in it when

skipper Hile Jiang Han slammed in a beautiful goal from the top of the box

area. The early goal lead gave more strength to the Chinese Embassy XI team and

they raided with some more fine moves.

On the other hand DG Sports KP XI team despite conceding

a goal managed their position and soon found the equalizer when right winger

Hamza netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-1.

When both the teams were tied 1-1 they raided on each

other defence with some attacking moves were also witnessed. For DG Sports KP

left winger Malik Abdullah and inner striker Sher Khan scored one goal each in

the 13th and 19th minute through field attempts to make

the tally 3-1. On the other hand the Chinese Embassy XI struggled hard to get

the control of the ball position and thus they were succeeded with flair

distribution of passes.

It was in the 28th minute when right winger Hong

Yuan slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt to make the tally 3-2. At

half-time DG Sports KP XI was leading by 3-2. It was the second session in

which the Chinese Embassy XI team forwards were looking more combine, making

incisive rallies of attacks as a result Zhang Dong scored a superb goal from

the long distance to make the tally 3-3.

When the teams were tied 3-3 both the strikers made some

good attacking moves and received thundering applauses from the sitting

spectators, including Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan HE Yao Jing.

This was DG Sports XI skipper Ijaz Ahmad who came from

behind and slammed in two quick goals in the 57th and 64th

minute to make the tally 5-3, thus giving his team a vital win against strong

Chinese Embassy XI team in a friendly outing.

The Chinese football team Captain, Jiang Hon said that

their team has also enjoy the traditional hospitality of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa. It is his utmost effort, he

said that his team played well but the DG XI team played well and won the

match. DG Sports XI Ijaz Ahmad on this occasion said that they have played well

and certainly it was good experience for his team competed against a foreign

team. He said, we were confident to perform best of our abilities and displayed

a fine match. Because of such like

matches, he added, friendships would further cement and this is a one of the

best opportunities for the people of Hazara Division in particular to

contribute their visible role in taking the Pak China Friendship to new

horizons.

The Ambassador of China, Yao Jing lauded the efforts of

the organizing committee for holding the friendly match by involving players

from China and Pakistan. He expressed pleasure over organizing the match

between Football teams and hoped that the sports event would help bring

Pakistan and China more closer. He said that the football team members and

other diplomats and officials of the Chinese Embassy were feeling very

comfortable in pleasant atmosphere of Abbottabad. Describing Abbottabad as

gateway to Pak-China bilateral cooperation, he said we expect further

strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries. He added that

the match also demonstrates cordial relations between the masses of both the

countries.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary MSST, Amjad Aziz Malik

said that sportsmen of KP have also initiated promotion of bilateral relations

with China by playing the first friendly football match with Chinese Embassy.

He assured that MSST would continue to offer opportunities for further

strengthening the Pak-China cooperation and relations. He hoped that government

of KP and China will pave way for exchange of different sports teams in future.

CHINESE EMBASSY

XI: Hile Jiang Han (captain), Jiang Han, Jiang Qingshi, Sun Kai, Zhang

Liang, Qin Wanggen, Wang Yang, Xu Wei, Zhang Dong, Ding Xuelong, Tang Jingfeng,

Zhao Xuelong, Mei Jing, Zhang Chengjin, Li De, Hong Yuan, Huan Jie, Zhang Ming

and Li Hang.

DG SPORTS XI: Ijaz

Ahmad (captain), Naeem Beg (Goal-keeper), Sulaiman Khan, Adil Khan, Sadam,

Hamza Shabbir, Saifullah, Shahid, Hafiz Sajjad, Fakhar, Sher Khan, Mujahid and

Aftab. Saeed Khan, Maj Zulfiqar, Khalid

Javaid, Niaz Khan, Fayaz Shams, Atif Khan, Wasif Khan and Cheema were the

officials of the match.