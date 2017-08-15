DG SBP Zulfiqar Ghumman vows to promote basketball

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP)- Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar

Ahmed Ghumman said on Tuesday that his department will extend all out cooperation for the further promotion of basketball in the province.

He also announced to hold a training camp of 40 talented basketball

players who will be selected through Talent-Hunt Programme. Ghumman made these announcements while talking at the conclusion of a Jashan-e-Azadi basketball match at Don Bosco School on Monday evening.

It’s pertinent to mention here that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is

organising the Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions across the province

to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner. DHA team led

by Hamza Zulfiqar outplayed Don Bosco School by 67-54 in the

Jashan-e-Azadi basketball match.

The DG SBP said there is no scarcity of sports talent in our country.

“We will take every possible measure for the grooming of players besides providing them top class facilities”, he asserted. He urged the young players to put up resolute efforts for getting encouraging results at international level.

Later, he gave away winners’ trophy to DHA team captain Hamza Zulfiqar.

Zain Khan, Aqib Javed and Rameez were declared best players of the match.