DG SBP praises discipline of crowd during T20 matches

LAHORE, Sept 14 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed

Ghumman on Thursday said Pakistan cricket lovers demonstrated excellent discipline during the first two T20 International matches against World XI, which is highly appreciable.

He expressed these views during his visit to CCTV Control Room,

Emergency Response Centre and temporary hospital in Nishtar Park Sports complex here.

Ghumman said in the first two games of the high-profile series Pakistan

people have proved that they are real sports lovers.

“The successful and peaceful tour of World XI will definitely play a

great role in portraying Pakistan as a peaceful country across the world,” he added.

Elaborating the arrangements made by Sports Board Punjab, the DG

said: “As many as 38 doctors and paramedical staff are working in three shifts at temporary hospital in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.”

He said that the tour of World XI has great importance for the revival

of international cricket in Pakistan. “Every department will have to

perform its duty fairly for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.”

He urged the staff of CCTV Control Room, Emergency Response Centre and

temporary hospital to remain attentive and watchful during the 3rd and

final T20 International match against visiting World XI.