DG SBP greets Naseem on becoming U18 world snookr champion

LAHORE, July 12 (APP): Director Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed
Ghumman has congratulated Naseem Akhtar on becoming U-18 world
snooker champion in Beijing, China.
DG Sports Punjab here on Wednesday said Naseem had made
the entire Nation proud with his sterling performance in the event
and brought glory for the country by winning U18 world title which
was never won before by a Pakistani player.
He wished Naseem luck in his future snooker endeavours and hoped
that he would continue giving best by putting in more hard work in
future snooker events.
