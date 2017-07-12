DG SBP greets Naseem on becoming U18 world snookr champion

LAHORE, July 12 (APP): Director Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed

Ghumman has congratulated Naseem Akhtar on becoming U-18 world

snooker champion in Beijing, China.

DG Sports Punjab here on Wednesday said Naseem had made

the entire Nation proud with his sterling performance in the event

and brought glory for the country by winning U18 world title which

was never won before by a Pakistani player.

He wished Naseem luck in his future snooker endeavours and hoped

that he would continue giving best by putting in more hard work in

future snooker events.