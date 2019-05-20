LAHORE, May 20 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Nadeem Sarwar has congratulated Pakistan wheelchair cricket team on defeating arch rival India in T20 Wheelchair Asia Cup final in Nepal.

Pakistan outplayed India by five wickets in the title clash.

In a message here on Monday, he praised the performance of national wheelchair team, especially in tough conditions against strong opponents India.

He also lauded the talent of Mohammad Latif, who scored a century in the final and was adjudged Man of the Match.