LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):Director General Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has condoled the death of national wrestler Zeeshan Butt.

In his condolence message here on Thursday, he conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.