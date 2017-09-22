DG Rangers visits border villages, meets families affected by Indian firing

SIALKOT, Sept 22 (APP): Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab)

Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan has said that the Punjab Rangers would

give an effective and befitting reply to the enemy and pay it in the same coin.

He said that that the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) were targeting

civilian population in Sialkot border villages through

unprovoked and intensified mortar shelling there.

He was talking to the heirs of the local people, martyred in Indian

shelling, during his visit to Sialkot border villages in Charwah and

Harpal sectors along the Sialkot Working Boundary, here on Friday.

He expressed complete solidarity with the grieving families. He also

inquired about the health of the injured and prayed for their early recovery.

He said that the Punjab Rangers had the capability to defend every

inch of the motherland, and give an answer to the enemy in a befitting manner instantly

and effectively.

He said that the Indian BSF was writing plenty of stories of its

brutalities and cruelty by targeting civilian population in Sialkot

border villages.

The DG Rangers Punjab also visited forward locations along the Sialkot

Working Boundary. He was given a comprehensive briefing on operational, security and

training aspects. The DG appreciated the high morale and state of preparedness of the

valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers, who are selflessly contributing towards safer and

peaceful Pakistan.

While interacting with officers and soldiers, the DG emphasised that all

efforts be directed at guarding the borders. He reiterated that Pakistan Rangers (Punjab)

were always ready to give its best towards fulfillment of its sacred responsibility, and

instructed troops on forward posts that any ceasefire violation from across the border

must be

responded aggressively.