DG Rangers Punjab visits shelling-hit Sialkot border villages

SIALKOT, Sept 16 (APP): Rangers (Punjab) Director General

Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat visited the Indian shelling-hit

border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary here.

According to the Punjab Rangers, he visited forward posts

and interacted with troops deployed there.

Earlier, the Punjab Rangers DG was given a briefing on the

latest operational situation on the Working Boundary and measures

taken to respond enemy’s unprovoked shelling. He appreciated

high morale of troops and their state of preparedness.

He directed the commanders to keep a vigilant eye on the

enemy fire and retaliate it in a befitting manner.

Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat also met the grieving families of

the people martyred and injured in Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat area in

unprovoked mortar shelling by the

Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

He also distributed financial compensation cheques among

the shelling victims.