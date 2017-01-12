DG Rangers meets Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Director General Rangers, Sindh,

Major General Muhammad Saeed Thursday called on Minister for Interior,

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and briefed him about situation in Karachi.

According to a statement issued here, the minister congratulated the DG Rangers on assuming responsibilities and said Rangers had played a key role for ensuring peace, protection and security of lives and properties of citizens and also reducing crimes in Karachi.

Chaudhry Nisar said federal government would continue to support the Rangers and providing every assistance for maintaining law and order in Karachi.