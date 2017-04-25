DG Rangers briefs Nisar on latest action in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Tuesday contacted Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan by telephone and briefed him on the action taken by Rangers on Monday night in Karachi.

According to interior ministry, the minister congratulated the DG Rangers on an important success as a result of the long action carried out with great expertise and courage in a congested area of Karachi.

He said the action of the last night was one of the most important successes till now which was reflective of the professionalism and determination of Rangers.

The interior minister expressed his best wishes and prayed for the early recovery of the injured Jawans of the Rangers.

He paid tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of Rangers for maintaining law and order in Karachi.

According to a spokesman of the interior ministry, the prime minister had appreciated the performance of Rangers.