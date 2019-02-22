DG lauds ‘two sports periods a week’ policy

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP),

Nadeem Sarwar has lauded Education Department’s revolutionary

policy of ‘two sports periods a week’ and participation of every

student in sports activities in schools.

Nadeem Sarwar here on Friday said “The landmark initiative

of sports periods in schools to incline students towards sports

activities was taken by Punjab Sports Department. The SBP

has also commenced working to get maximum benefits out

of this handy policy”.