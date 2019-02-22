DG lauds ‘two sports periods a week’ policy

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP),
Nadeem Sarwar has lauded Education Department’s revolutionary
policy of ‘two sports periods a week’ and participation of every
student in sports activities in schools.
Nadeem Sarwar here on Friday said “The landmark initiative
of sports periods in schools to incline students towards sports
activities was taken by Punjab Sports Department. The SBP
has also commenced working to get maximum benefits out
of this handy policy”.
