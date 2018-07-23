ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Director General (DG) of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given special permission to Shaheen Air International (SAI) to bring over 300 passengers back to Pakistan from China.
The permission to the SAI has been given on humanitarian basis, said a CAA spokesman in a statement on Monday.
DG CAA gives permission to SAI to bring back over 300 passengers from China
ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Director General (DG) of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given special permission to Shaheen Air International (SAI) to bring over 300 passengers back to Pakistan from China.