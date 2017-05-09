DG ASF calls on Adviser to PM on Aviation

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Newly appointed Director General Airport Security Force (ASF), Major General Ali Abbas Haider called on the Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan here on Tuesday.

He remained with the Adviser for some time and discussed matters pertaining to the working of the organization.

He apprised the Aviation Adviser about working of his office.

The Adviser directed him for endeavors for the betterment of the

organization.

Major General Ali Abbas Haider thanked the government for reposing confidence in his abilities for the assignment and assured the Adviser that he would perform his duties to the best of his abilities.

Sardar Mahtab expressed confidence and hoped that ASF would continue to better perform under his command.