Development schemes focusing on socio-economic uplift: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on Friday said the government’s development were aimed at the socio-
economic uplift of people and to make the country prosperous with
equal opportunities for all citizens.
Talking to MNA Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail (NA-162 Sahiwal-III)
here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said his government’s
endless efforts and dedication to resolve core issues had yielded
positive results.
The Prime Minister said speedy work on mega power generation
projects was underway alongwith internal and regional connectivity
projects that would change the destiny of Pakistan.
He said public representatives should maintain an active
contact with the people in their constituencies to get awareness
about their problems.
Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail said the country was facing multiple
challenges when the present government assumed office, however the
leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif steered the country out of
crises.
“The people of Pakistan are confident that under your dynamic
leadership, Pakistan will transform into a modern, democratic and
developed state,” the MNA told the Prime Minister.
Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Jutt, Advisor to Chief Minister
Punjab on Revenue was also present on this occasion.