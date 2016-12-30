Development schemes focusing on socio-economic uplift: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Friday said the government’s development were aimed at the socio-

economic uplift of people and to make the country prosperous with

equal opportunities for all citizens.

Talking to MNA Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail (NA-162 Sahiwal-III)

here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said his government’s

endless efforts and dedication to resolve core issues had yielded

positive results.

The Prime Minister said speedy work on mega power generation

projects was underway alongwith internal and regional connectivity

projects that would change the destiny of Pakistan.

He said public representatives should maintain an active

contact with the people in their constituencies to get awareness

about their problems.

Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail said the country was facing multiple

challenges when the present government assumed office, however the

leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif steered the country out of

crises.

“The people of Pakistan are confident that under your dynamic

leadership, Pakistan will transform into a modern, democratic and

developed state,” the MNA told the Prime Minister.

Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Jutt, Advisor to Chief Minister

Punjab on Revenue was also present on this occasion.