Development projects delayed by sit-ins, negative politics: CM

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Sunday said fast track progress and development in

the country was a problem for political opponents.

He said on one hand there were former rulers with lack of

vision who worsened the country’s economy whereas, on the other

hand, there was dharna group who tried to spread chaos and

anarchy to stop Pakistan’s journey of progress and

development.

The chief minister expressed these words while talking to

a delegation of the PML-N.

He said the looting and greediness of former rulers turned

the country into darkness. With baseless allegations and

negative politics, this dharna group wasted precious time

of the nation, he added.

He said: “In the last three and half years, the PML-N

government has served the masses. Under the dynamic leadership

of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the dream of Pakistan’s

journey towards progress and development is materializing into

reality”.

He said darkness would soon fade away from the

country. Had the former rulers paid attention to the

challenges faced by the people instead of looting, today the

situation would be different, he added.

The chief minister said that those who did politics of chaos

and agitation had nothing to do with welfare of people and

such entities with the help of sit-ins, lockdowns and negative

politics had hampered Pakistan path to progress and

development.

He said sit-ins and negative politics were against

welfare of people which caused severe damage to the national

economy. Negative politics of sit-ins delayed development

projects in the country. Instead of national interests, these

people gave preference to their personal interests. By

hampering development projects, these people proved

themselves as enemies of the country, he added.

The chief minister said under the leadership of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, sincere efforts were being made

to keep the country out of these troubles and these efforts were

bearing fruit as well. He said the time had come to end

darkness from the country and a lot of work had been done on

the energy projects.

The PML-N government was fulfilling its promise of resolving

the energy crisis in the country with the completion of

ongoing energy projects in the end of this year, darkness will

eventually vanish from the country, he added.