Development projects delayed by sit-ins, negative politics: CM

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Sunday said fast track progress and development in
the country was a problem for political opponents.
He said on one hand there were former rulers with lack of
vision who worsened the country’s economy whereas, on the other
hand, there was dharna group who tried to spread chaos and
anarchy to stop Pakistan’s journey of progress and
development.
The chief minister expressed these words while talking to
a delegation of the PML-N.
He said the looting and greediness of former rulers turned
the country into darkness. With baseless allegations and
negative politics, this dharna group wasted precious time
of the nation, he added.
He said: “In the last three and half years, the PML-N
government has served the masses. Under the dynamic leadership
of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the dream of Pakistan’s
journey towards progress and development is materializing into
reality”.
He said darkness would soon fade away from the
country. Had the former rulers paid attention to the
challenges faced by the people instead of looting, today the
situation would be different, he added.
The chief minister said that those who did politics of chaos
and agitation had nothing to do with welfare of people and
such entities with the help of sit-ins, lockdowns and negative
politics had hampered Pakistan path to progress and
development.
He said sit-ins and negative politics were against
welfare of people which caused severe damage to the national
economy. Negative politics of sit-ins delayed development
projects in the country. Instead of national interests, these
people gave preference to their personal interests. By
hampering development projects, these people proved
themselves as enemies of the country, he added.
The chief minister said under the leadership of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, sincere efforts were being made
to keep the country out of these troubles and these efforts were
bearing fruit as well. He said the time had come to end
darkness from the country and a lot of work had been done on
the energy projects.
The PML-N government was fulfilling its promise of resolving
the energy crisis in the country with the completion of
ongoing energy projects in the end of this year, darkness will
eventually vanish from the country, he added.