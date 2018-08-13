Development Package for Karachi to be initiated in a coordinated manner: Imran Ismail

KARACHI, Aug 13 (APP):The nominated Governor for Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Monday announced that the Karachi Development Package promised by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) for the metropolis will be introduced and implemented on sharing basis with every political party having stakes here.

Talking to media following the oath taking by the newly elected members of Sindh, he said PTI will be more than keen to take on board Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, leading the PPP government in the province.

Development programs for Karachi is a matter of mutual interest hence MQM, PPP and others enjoying confidence of its inhabitants have to be actively involved.

In reply to a question, Imran Ismail said Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) is also an important stakeholder and their

recommendations for development and upliftment of the Sindh province, in its totality, will be respected and extended needed acceptance.