Development of IT vital for CPEC projects in country: President

LAHORE,May 2 (APP):President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain said on Tuesday that skill development in IT is part and parcel of the game changer project China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) in the country.

He stated this while speaking as a chief guest at 8th Annual

Convocation of Virtual Universisty Pakistan(VNP) Lahore. He said

that significant interest of new generation in IT sector would be helpful for the development of the country.

President said that in the past years education and industry were nationalized which created intense negative impact on the human development sectors.

Realizing the need of IT and skill development education,universities like Virtual University have been serving the students,he said.

Presient Mamnoon Hussain lauded the services rendered by this university in the country where a large number of students cannot afford higher education.

However,President said that the country has been facing new challenges in education sector and more resources were required to meet evergrowing needs and challenges.He said in such circumstances Virtual university has been fulfilling the needs of education successfully.

“Its a matter of honour that this institution has been doing projects with UN for education”,and hoped that this university would also sign memorandum of understandings with other international universities so that students could be equipped with modern skills and knowledge.

He said IT has changed the whole world and this department would become more important when Pak-China CPEC projects would further materialise. However,he stressed need for more IT graduates in coming days and urged the educational institutions to pay attention towards the needs of preparing IT experts.

He criticised that in the past education sector was ignored due to which literacy goals remained unachieved and human resource development was affected.

President Mamnoon Hussain said that education is the only tool which creates sense of responsiblity and encouraged youth to meet the challenges hitting the society.

President Mamnoon Hussain who is also Chancellor of the Vniversity gave away gold medals and shields to students who secured prominent positions in various fields.

Earlier,Rector of Virtual Varsity Naveed A.Malik highlighted the achievements of this institution and said that 6245 students including 2166 from Lahore campus were awarded degrees in different disciplines.