Development of Hazara always remained top priority of PML-N: Murtaza

ABBOTTABAD, July 10 (APP): Acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza
Javed Abbassi on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is the only political party
that whenever came into power ensured mega developmental projects in Hazara
division.
Addressing a public after inaugurating supply of Sui Gas Scheme at
Daga Maira Havelian, he said that certain elements always hatched conspiracies against
PML-N government wheneven it kicked off mega
projects in the country adding that such people had been exposed and
masses would reject them in upcoming general elections.
He expressed resolve of the government to finish all of its ongoing
work within stipulated time. Deputy speaker said that the prime objective
of the Dharna politics is to sabotage the mega projects in the country.
Murtaza Javed Abbassi while criticizing the PTI chief Imran Khan said
that he only raised the slogan of change but did not actually delivered
in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, adding the masses of the province are suffering
in their hands. He said billion tree Tsunami pgramme is also a huge
question mark on performance of PTI government.
On the occasion the acting speaker NA disclosed that Baldher grid
station at a cost of 450 million rupees would soon be inaugurated in
Tehsil Havelian to overcome issue of low voltage and unscheduled loadshedding.
Murtaza Javed Abbassi also announced up-gradation of two 200 KV
transformers in Daga Maira and said that people have confidence in leadership of PML-N
because other political parties particularly PTI
have disappointed the masses.
