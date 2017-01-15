Development of agri sector vital: CM

LAHORE, Jan 15 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the PML-N government had
safeguarded interests of agriculturalists at all levels
and would not allow anyone to work against the interests of
farmers.
According to a handout issued here, the chief minister
said this while talking to Member Provincial Assembly Nishat
Ahmad Daha in a meeting.
The CM said the government had introduced a historical
Kissan Package aimed for the betterment of small farmers and
to increase per acre yield.
The initiatives taken by the present government regarding
this sector had never been seen in history of the
country, he added.
He said agriculture was considered as the backbone of
any economy and for the economy to strengthen, development of
the agriculture sector and welfare of farmers was necessary.
He said the Punjab Agricultural Commission had
been formed not only for the welfare of agriculturalists but
also to formulate sound agricultural policies which would
surely benefit in future.
Farmers had been given sufficient representation in the
commission to ensure the protection of their interests, he added.
The chief minister said problems of people
could not be resolved by mere words, the solution lies in
practical actions.
With the grace of Allah Almighty under the leadership of
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was progressing
rapidly and in the coming 18 months fortune of the country would
be changed, he said.
He said people of Pakistan had rejected the mission
of those who wanted to halt the economic progress of the
country by locking down Islamabad and future attempts of
such people would remain futile
The chief minister said socially aware people of
Pakistan would reject politics of agitation in the next
general election.
