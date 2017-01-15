Development of agri sector vital: CM

LAHORE, Jan 15 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the PML-N government had

safeguarded interests of agriculturalists at all levels

and would not allow anyone to work against the interests of

farmers.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister

said this while talking to Member Provincial Assembly Nishat

Ahmad Daha in a meeting.

The CM said the government had introduced a historical

Kissan Package aimed for the betterment of small farmers and

to increase per acre yield.

The initiatives taken by the present government regarding

this sector had never been seen in history of the

country, he added.

He said agriculture was considered as the backbone of

any economy and for the economy to strengthen, development of

the agriculture sector and welfare of farmers was necessary.

He said the Punjab Agricultural Commission had

been formed not only for the welfare of agriculturalists but

also to formulate sound agricultural policies which would

surely benefit in future.

Farmers had been given sufficient representation in the

commission to ensure the protection of their interests, he added.

The chief minister said problems of people

could not be resolved by mere words, the solution lies in

practical actions.

With the grace of Allah Almighty under the leadership of

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was progressing

rapidly and in the coming 18 months fortune of the country would

be changed, he said.

He said people of Pakistan had rejected the mission

of those who wanted to halt the economic progress of the

country by locking down Islamabad and future attempts of

such people would remain futile

The chief minister said socially aware people of

Pakistan would reject politics of agitation in the next

general election.