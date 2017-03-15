Development in Balochistan priority of federal government: PM

GWADAR, Mar 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif on Wednesday said that development in Balochistan was
the priority of federal government, as was evident from the
projects initiated during the last three years.
The Prime Minister said this during a meeting with Cabinet
ministers and Members of Balochistan Assembly here.
He stated that the coalition government of Balochistan
was the best manifestation of harmony and maturity of
politics.
The Prime Minister further stated that good governance
and better service delivery were the cardinal principles of
the present government.
He emphasized that elected members should work hard to
provide services to the masses.
During the meeting, Cabinet Members and Members of
Balochistan Assembly appreciated Prime Minister’s personal
interest in restoration of law and order in the province and
acknowledged the priority accorded by federal government to
the development of Balochistan.
