Development budget for HEC increased to Rs. 47 bln for providing better opportunities to youth: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said for providing better opportunities

to the youth the present government has increased development budget of Higher

Education Commission (HEC) from Rs. 13 billion in 2013 to Rs. 47 billion.

The development budget of HEC was Rs. 22 billion in 2016-17,

Rs. 35 billion in 2017-18 and now it has been increased to Rs. 47

billion, he said this while addressing a launching ceremony of

National Human Development Report – Unleashing potential of a Young

Pakistan.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan has

launched the Report which has been authored by Dr. Adil Najam and

Dr. Faisal Bari. The Report focuses on the youth as a critical force

for shaping human development, because Pakistan currently has the largest

generation of young people ever in its history, with about two-thirds of total

population under 30 years of age.

Ahsan Iqbal said, “Future of Pakistan is linked with its youth.

We have to train the youth as per our future requirements. The

incumbent government is making concerted efforts to make the youth an

asset of the country.”

The Minister said the youth have a crucial role in economic

development of a country, adding that “We are digitally empowering

the youth through provision of laptops to ensure their contribution

in process of progress and prosperity.”

Pakistan is included in countries where youth is in majority, he

said and added the government’s utmost priority is to make investment in

youth for ensuring peace and prosperity.

He said present government has laid foundation of knowledge economy

in the country. The basic of literacy, he said is computer literacy which

would transform entire system based on modern technology.

Ahsan Iqbal, who is also Minister for Planning Development

and Reforms said, standards of development had changed and now the

development of a country depended upon a few things.

“We need to enhance our production capacity and improve our

standard continuously. We need to introduce knowledge and

information revolution in the country and introduce innovations in

all sectors,” he said.

The Minister said Pakistan had huge potential to get place

among top economies of the world for which “We need to conduct

research on modern ground,” adding that the government had already

started projects to establish centres of excellence for artificial

intelligence, cyber security, big data, cloud computing and robots.

He said digital Pakistan was aimed at equipping the young

generation with modern technology to ensure its effective usage.

“We must put Pakistan on road to prosperity with help of

all areas and segments of the country,” however, it is only possible

when we have competitiveness and stability.

He said the government had already taken effective initiatives

to establish universities campus at each district of the country to provide

quality education for students at local level.

Speaking on economic turnaround of Pakistan, the Minister

said the economy has seen a steady growth from 2.5% in 2013 to 5.8 %.

The Minister also updated the audience on improved energy situation

in the country and said more than 11,000 MW electricity has been added to

national grid during last five years while during 66 years only 18,000 MW

electricity was generated.

He appreciated UNDP for launch of its report which, he said,

would help in shaping policy for Pakistan’s youth.

In her brief address, Chairperson, Benazir Income Support

Programme (BISP), Marvi Memon said she is committed to putting

into action the important recommendations of this report and will

take the report to parliament.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai termed the

report as excellent and comprehensive and emphasized the need of

urgency to act and realize true potential of youth in Pakistan.

Dr. Adil Najam said he is proud to have been part of such a

bright, dedicated and insightful team and thanked the other team members.

On the occasion, United Nations Resident Coordinator and

Humanitarian Coordinator Neil Buhne and UNDP Country Director,

Mr. Ignacio Artaza highlighted different features of the Report.

They said it is imperative to invest in youth now, today, while

they are still youth; not only to enhance personal well-being of the

youth but also to enhance country’s human development.