Determined Kashmiris to succeed in freedom struggle: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 5 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday said people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) would succeed in their legitimate freedom struggle.
“Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948. Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening legitimate freedom struggle.