Detailed probe on PSL spot-fixing issue, necessary to ascertain facts: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct impartial probe into Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing issue without being influenced by any pressure.

FIA has submitted its initial report to the Minister on PSL spot-fixing matter which highlighted measures, adopted during PSL to redress the issue and also pointed out possibility of involvement of certain players.

In a statement issued here, Ch Nisar directed the FIA to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

The Minister said it is not a matter of personal act of few cricketers but such issues effect reputation of the country as well. Therefore, detailed probe into this matter is necessary, he said.

The responsibles of spot-fixing would be determined after going through information, provided by Pakistan Sports Board (PCB) and examining the forensic evidences.

Issue of removing messages from mobile phones of certain players was also being reviewed to ascertain contact of players with bookies and also that what matters were agreed amongst them.