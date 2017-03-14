Destiny of Asia lies in hands of Asian People: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza
Rabbani Tuesday said Asia should look within itself and must decide
its own destiny as the white racism and Western Imperialism are not
going to solve its problems.
He said that we the Parliamentarians of Asia sitting here
represent the people who are suffering, under nourished, are the
object of poverty and victim of terrorism.
If we were unable to find indigenous solution for the problems
of our own people history will not forgive us, Raza Rabbani
remarked, said a press release issued by Senate Secretariat.
He was addressing inaugural ceremony of Meeting of Special
Committee for Creation of Asian Parliament (SCCAP) and Standing
Committee on Political Affairs, Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).
This important high level meeting is being hosting Senate of
Pakistan from 13-17 March, 2017 in Islamabad.
More than 70 parliamentarians from 23 Asian countries are
participating in the meeting.
Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani expressed that
nations have bilateral issues and regions have their own conflicting
interests; yet the people of Asia are represented at this forum.
He said that Asia is a land of natural resources but these
resources were exploited by western imperialism.
He remarked that Asia still continues to suffer through
neo-colonialism.
He pointed out the changed context of the world highlighting
consequences of BREXIT and US Presidential elections.
Raza Rabbani said that the rise of white racism is a threat to
Asian region and it is this threat that Asia come across.
He cautioned that Asia must counter this threat and look for
its destiny. He gave an idea that the people of Asia will lose hope
in their Parliament, if our generation failed to rise up to their
expectations. He exclaimed that this meeting is a positive
beginning, moving towards narrowing our distances. He hoped that
the meeting which is taking place at a very high time would produce
good results.
Speaker of National Assembly , Ayaz Sadiq,
appreciated APA performance in promoting unity and prosperity. He
confirmed Asia as the engine of Global Economy, nourishing the
largest population of the world and contributing heavily to the UN
Peacekeeping Missions. However, Asia has severe shared challenges.
Speaker of People’s Assembly of Syrian parliament, Dr. Hadiyeh
Abbas, believed that the need for cooperation and solidarity is
greater than ever before.
Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan, Mr. Lyonpo Jigme
Zangpo, demonstrated that diversity has always been the mass-code of
Asia and fragmentation of our continent would never render to
cooperation.
The SCCAP Committee must represent collaborated interests,
commitment and symbolize unity in sharing our resources.
He added another perspective to this mechanism that our
Parliaments may vary in working but we have similar goals
strengthening parliamentary performance.
A delegate from Cambodia also deliberated on the importance of
Parliament in promoting peace and security in regional and global
affairs.
He also noted that political stability is indispensable in
Asia. Thereby, peace and security needs efficient peace mechanisms;
hence, parliamentary system is foremost to promote dialogue and
cooperation.
Destiny of Asia lies in hands of Asian People: Raza Rabbani
ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza