Despite reservations on JIT, PM presents himself for accountability: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said

despite reservations on Joint Investigation Team (JIT), the prime minister had presented himself and his family for accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said although name of the prime

minister was not mentioned in Panama Papers but he presented himself for the accountability for the supremacy of law.

He said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) had always believed in

the rule of law.

The minister said PML-N leadership had put the country on the

path of development and its political opponents were just criticizing every welfare project of the government.

Replying a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief

Imran Khan was creating hurdles in the way of country’s progress from the last four years.

He said PTI and its leadership were busy in doing negative politics

and introduced politics of agitation in the country.