Despite challenges, Pakistan achieves 13 years highest growth rate of 5.8%: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded 13-year highest growth of 5.8 percent during the outgoing fiscal year (2017-18), indicating success of the government’s growth-oriented initiatives and prudent economic policies introduced for the economic development of the country.

“Had we not gone through political crisis, which created uncertainty, we would have exceeded the growth target of 6 percent during the outgoing fiscal year,” Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Prof Ahsan Iqbal said, while launching Pakistan Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year (2017-18) here Thursday.

He was flanked by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail, Advisor to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar and Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal.

However, he said that despite these challenges, the government succeeded in achieving 5.8 percent growth rate, and expressed the hope that the momentum would continue in years to come.

“Last year, 5.4 percent growth rate was achieved which had remained around 2.3 percent till 2012,” the minister added.

“We have turn around the economy of Pakistan and the measures introduced by the government had put the economy on path of sustainability,” he added.

The minister said that the growth was not only endorsed by the government but also by world organizations including the World Bank, which he said was an encouraging sign. He said that Pakistan, which had achieved only 3 percent growth in 2013 had now achieved 5.8 percent growth.

The minister was of the view that there was dire need to avoid political adventurism, if we had to put the country on path of development and progress.

The minister said that the imports into the country increased due to massive investment in infrastructure and energy portfolio adding that when energy crisis was overcome, it encouraged industrialists to modernize their units so they started importing plants and machinery.

The measures taken by the government ensured addition of over 11,000 MW to the national grid adding that since the creation of Pakistan, only 18,000 MW electricity was added to the system.

He said this was one time investment through imports and it would have long term positive impact on the economy.

He said that Pakistan needed to create 2 million jobs every year to accommodate the youth.

The minister said that the government enhanced budget for Higher Education Commission from Rs13 billion to Rs 47 billion.

The minister said that the government has ensured construction of 1750 km of

motorways during previous five years and the country had even surpassed the neighboring country in that regard where total length of motorways is around 1400 km.

The minister said that during next fiscal year, a big portion of development funds had also been earmarked for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He said so far a huge investment of US$29 billion had been made on various projects of CPEC while more investment is expected in the second phase of CPEC in sectors including energy, infrastructure, and Gwadar port development.