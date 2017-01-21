Deserted Indian army soldier convinced to return his own country

RAWALPINDI, Jan 21 (APP): Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan, an Indian Army soldier, stationed in Indian occupied Kashmir, had deserted his post at Line of Control (LOC) due to his grievances of maltreatment at the hands of his commanders.

He willfully crossed LOC on September 29, 2016 and surrendered himself to Pakistan Army, as tweeted by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor here on Saturday.

“As gesture of goodwill and in continuation of our efforts to maintain

peace and tranquility along LOC and Working Boundary, Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan has been convinced to return to his own country and will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wahga Border on humanitarian grounds,” his tweet message added.