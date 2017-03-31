Deputy Speaker hosts reception in honour of diplomats of Islamic countries

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly

Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday asked the Muslim Countries to devise a

unified strategy to handle the online blasphemous material against Islam and Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him).

He expressed these views while addressing the luncheon hosted

in the honour of Diplomats of Islamic Countries in connection with

Pakistan Day by him at Parliament House on Friday, a press

release issued here said.

He said that Muslim Ummah needed to shun its differences and

unite for a common cause of peace and prosperity and utilize its

potential for uniform growth of entire Ummah.

The Deputy Speaker said Islam accorded equally respected to all

other religions, however in the garb of freedom of expression,

Muslims were subjected to ridicule and hate speeches.

He said that this issue posed a great challenge to all of us

needed to be handled collectively.

Murtaza said that Parliament of Pakistan was determined to play a

leading role in preventing the onslaught of hatred against Islam.

He said that the engineered propaganda against Islam and its

religious symbols necessitated for a unified front.

He asked the guest diplomats to highlight this critical issue in their

respective countries’ parliament.

The Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan’s relationship with

the Muslim countries formed the corner stone of its foreign policy.

He said that Muslim Ummah today stood the cross roads of its

history and the confronting unprecedented challenges.

The Deputy Speaker said that 23rd March had great significance

for the people of Pakistan and 77 years ago on this day the Muslims

of Sub-Continent resolved to create a separate homeland where they

could live freely and practice their religion with liberty.

Pakistan was fast emerging as a linchpin in fostering regional

connectivity in the form of transcontinental game changing corridor of prosperity, he added.

Murtaza said that Pakistan was witnessing a fast growing economic

prosperity under the current political leadership that was implementing business-friendly policies leading to further strengthening of financial triumph.

He apprised the participants regarding work on historic Pak-

China Economic Corridor and said that this project would not only

bring prosperity to the people of Pakistan but will usher the entire

region into a new era of progress and development.

The luncheon was attended by the diplomatic community from 26

Muslim countries besides Leader of House in Senate Raja Zafar ul

Haq, Minister for Religious Affair Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, MNAs Ejaz

ul Haq, Dr. Ibad ullah, Malik Ibrar, Sahabzada Tariq Ullah and

senior government officials.