Deputy Speaker assures restoration of blocked CNICs

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed

Abbasi on Monday said the identity cards blocked by National Database and Registration Authority would e restored within next couple of days.

“The recommendations of the Committee constituted on this issue had been

approved and Interior Ministry has completed task on this issue”, he informed the House in response to a point of order raised by ANP Leader

Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour.

“Implementation on recommendations shall start during this week after

issuance of a notification and process of restoring 174,000 CNICs shall start thereon,” he explained.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly is chairing the committee constituted

for the purpose after the ANP leadership has lodged protest against what they had claimed the blocking of CNICs of citizens from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour had mentioned to the decision by the Committee

to get restored the CNICs within two weeks as he said, the restoration was still awaited.

The Deputy Speaker said he has been informed by Interior Ministry that

it had completed homework and implementation of recommendations shall

start within current week.