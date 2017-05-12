Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri’s condition out of danger

QUETTA, May 12 (APP): District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ghazanfar Friday said that Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri’s condition was out of danger.

He said that 15 to 20 people were feared to be dead but did not give an exact number of causalities. He also termed the blast as suicide attack.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was slightly injured in a roadside blast in Mastung on Friday.

DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed that the convoy was returning after attending an event at a seminary when it came under the attack.

JUI-F local leaders also confirmed that Maulana Abdul Ghafoor was injured and feared some deaths in the blast.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and injured have been shifted to the Civil hospital. Police have not yet given any casualty figure.