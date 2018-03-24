Deployment of 15000 policemen for PSL security duty: Syial

KARACHI, Mar 24 (APP):Sindh Home Minister, Sohail Anwar
Khan Syial, has said that 15000 policemen will perform duties
during Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match,to be held in
Karachi on Sunday.
Talking to journalists during the visit of National Stadium
and the ground of Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and
Technology which has been made as parking area for visitors.
On the occasion high officials of Law Enforcement Agencies
were also accompanied him.
He said that whoever will win the final it will ultimately
be a win of Pakistan.
He also expressed satisfaction over the security
arrangements and said that security plan has been devised
according to International Cricket Council (ICC).
