Deployment of 15000 policemen for PSL security duty: Syial

KARACHI, Mar 24 (APP):Sindh Home Minister, Sohail Anwar

Khan Syial, has said that 15000 policemen will perform duties

during Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match,to be held in

Karachi on Sunday.

Talking to journalists during the visit of National Stadium

and the ground of Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and

Technology which has been made as parking area for visitors.

On the occasion high officials of Law Enforcement Agencies

were also accompanied him.

He said that whoever will win the final it will ultimately

be a win of Pakistan.

He also expressed satisfaction over the security

arrangements and said that security plan has been devised

according to International Cricket Council (ICC).