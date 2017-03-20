Denmark celebrates completion of its Pakistan development programme

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): The Embassy of Denmark here on
Monday celebrated the completion of its development programme
2010-2017 in Pakistan.
Around 5.7 million people have benefited from the Danish
Government’s support to the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) which
helped revitalize the economy, and improve education and health
services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal
Areas and Balochistan.
Denmark’s partnership with MDTF was one of the many
partnerships and achievements presented at the event organized by
the Danish Embassy.
Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal was
the chief guest, who along with Danish Ambassador Ole Thonke
inaugurated the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Pakistan
Government was putting its extra efforts to overcome the
challenges which resulted in rapid economic growth and prosperity in
the country.
“Pakistan’s Vision 2025 is our roadmap to ensure that we
achieve the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are
particularly important for Pakistan,” he remarked.
Ahsan Iqbal said the government sincerely appreciated the
support provided by Denmark to the country at all levels.
“We value our partners and look forward to further enhancing
our cooperation in all sectors,” he added.
The event included various sessions on media and democracy,
human rights, gender equality and enhancing economic growth through
livelihood opportunities and creative industries.
During the session, both key experts and development partners
discussed achievements and the continuous challenges in the country
within these issues, highlighting the benefits of strong
partnerships between the Government of Pakistan, civil society and
the international donor community.
Ole Thonke, on the occasion, said Denmark wanted to see a
strong, open and progressive Pakistan as the country was a key player
in the process of building regional peace and development.
The Ambassador appreciated the Government of Pakistan for
taking many laudable steps to strengthen people’s rights such as
increasing focus on education and health services and passing
legislation on the children and women rights.
He said that human rights was the backbone of Denmark’s
development strategy, as social justice was a key pillar in building
democratic societies.
Thonke also underlined the benefits of instilling the youth
with democratic values such as equality, freedom and justice.
“Our future focus will be on creating government and business
partnerships, which will result in knowledge sharing, job creations
and innovative solutions. By doing so, we hope to support Pakistan
with key challenges in energy, water and health. We will continue to
be partner for a sustainable, peaceful and progressing Pakistan,” he
added.
The Government of Denmark launched its first development
programme for Pakistan in 2010 with a total budget of $28 million,
which aimed to support Pakistan within the areas of human rights,
democracy and peace and gender equality. After three years of
successful partnerships and development interventions, the Danish
government expanded its collaboration and engagement in Pakistan and
launched a new program up to 2017 with a budget of $50 million.
