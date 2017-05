DEMP DG assumes additional charge as PIO

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Senior Officer of Ministry of Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) Muhammad Saleem Wednesday assumed additional charge as Principal Information Officer (PIO), Press Information Department.

An office order issued here said Muhammad Saleem has been

assigned to look after the responsibilities of DG/PIO, PID Islamabad

in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect and until

further orders.

Meanwhile Nuzhat Yasmin, Press Registerer, I&B Division has

been transferred as Director General (PR) Regional Information

Office, PID vice Mian Janangir Iqbal who has been transferred as DG

Cyber Wing, I&B Division vice Naila Maqsood. Naila has been

appointed as Press Registerer,I&B Division.