Demonstration against Modi held, urged to stop human rights in Kashmir

LONDON Apr 19 (APP):A large number of protesters including Kashmiris, Sikhs, Dalits, women’s groups and human rights

activists demonstrated in Parliament Square and outside 10 Downing Street against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is here to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The protesters chanted ani-Modi slogans, demanding freedom of Kashmir from Indian subjugation, an immediate end of human rights violations, killings, and rape of innocent Kashmiri women by the Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir .

The focus of the demonstrations was Narendra Modi whose extreme Hindu right wing government was trying to turn India into an exclusively Hindu state run by upper caste Hindus at the cost of minorities.

Kashmiris from all political parties attended the protest. Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, PPP leader Chaudhry Yaseen, PTI leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Rahseed Turabi were among the participants.

The protestors said that Modi government was involved in the persecution of opponents, and torture and killing of innocent Kashmiri people, who were demanding their birthright to self-determination, promised to them by the UN Security Council.

The participants said that Narendra Modi was a terrorist, who

supported acts of terror against Sikhs, Kashmiris, Dalits, women, and children. Protesters chanted “Modi go back”, “Khalistan zindabad,” “Khalistan is our dream and our birthright”, “Modi is a terrorist”, “Justice for Asifa”, “Free Jaggi now”, “Kashmiris want justice”, “Modi go home,” “We stand against Modi’s agenda of hate and greed,” and “Kashmiris want freedom from India,” “Stop gross violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir,” and “Indian troops get out of Kashmir.”

Many also held pictures of an eight-year-old Muslim girl, who was abducted, drugged and brutally gang-raped and murdered in a temple by a group of Hindu men in Indian occupied Kashmir.