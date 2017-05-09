Demographic data of phase-I census transported to PBS under army supervision

RAWALPINDI, May 09 (APP): Entire demographic data collected and compiled by the numerators as part of first phase of 6th National Census from 63 districts of the country had safely been transported to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) under the protection of Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, the Army’s support was continuing for successful

accomplishment of phase-II of the 6th Housing and Population Census that would complete on May 25, Inter Services Public Relations’ press release said here Tuesday.

The first phase of national census had concluded on April 15 according to the set target in 63 districts of all provinces including AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan.