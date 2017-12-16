Democratic system only option for country’s progress: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr Musadiq Malik on Saturday said democratic system was the best and only option for the welfare of the people and the country’s progress.

Talking to PTV, he said the government would complete its constitutional tenure and next general elections would be held in time as per law.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would win the next general election due to its performance as record development projects, including energy plants, were launched during its ongoing tenure in government. Many mega projects were near completion, he added.

He said hurdles were being created in the the country’s development. However, the PML-N government was now used to protests and sit-ins and despite difficulties it was performing its responsibilities smoothly.

He said all the state institutions should work within their parameters as defined in the law. The parliament, however, was the supreme institution as it was “mother of all institutions,” he added.

Dr Musadiq said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted supremacy of law and respect of vote, for which he was raising his voice. However, despite reservations he accepted the apex court’s verdict regarding his disqualification.

He said they had reservations about the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen.

To a question, he said the PTI had come to the political field with the slogan of bringing a change in the country through “new faces” but “rejected and defeated people” in its fold were a big question mark in that regard.

To another query, he said PTI chief Imran Khan had admitted that he purchased his flat (in London) through black money.

To another question, Musadiq said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had a history of making struggle for democracy, but now it had lost its credibility. There was need for a grand dialogue among the stakeholders as to how the country should be run, he added.