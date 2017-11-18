Democracy must continue at all costs: Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N central

leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that democracy should continue at all costs and legislation from the National

Assembly in this regard would pave the way for general

elections in 2018.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said that

accountability was not new for the PML-N leaders as they

had already faced such things during Pervaz Musharraf era.

He said: “We have some reservations on the present

situation and it is crucial that justice is done and all

requirements are fulfilled in this regard.”

To a question, Hamza said that Federal Minister for

Finance Ishaq Dar served the country and we pray for his

early recovery, adding that he would definitely return to

the country.

Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz visited the residences of Tariq

Butt and Rafique Guddo Butt. He also listened to the complaints

of the local people and assured them of early solution.