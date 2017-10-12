Democracy common responsibility of all institutions: Saad

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said that protection of democracy was

common responsibility of Parliament, Judiciary, Civil Bureaucracy and Media.

In a statement, he said that future of Pakistan was linked to democracy, adding that political parties oppose martial laws but do not organize themselves.

He said that only co-trust of all institutions could ensure national sovereignty and development.

“Efforts to let others down bring the country down, I am sure everyone has learned from mistakes,” he added.

“Let’s we all make our country strong,” he concluded.