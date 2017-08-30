Delighted to see international cricket returning to Pakistan: Allan Donald

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Former South African bowler Allan

Donald expressed his delight at the return of cricket to Pakistan.

Terming the deprivation of Pakistani cricket fans as

“catastrophic,” the South African star said he hopes for a

complete return of international cricket to Pakistan.

“I really feel gutted for the people of Pakistan being

deprived and not watching international cricket at home, it is

catastrophic actually,” Donald told to a private news channel in

an exclusive interview.

“Let’s hope that slowly but surely cricket is returning to

Pakistan because it’s a tragedy that it is not happening,” he

said.

The former South African bowler, who has over 600

international wickets to his credit, said that the tour by Faf du

Plessis-led World XI team will be a massive boost for cricket in

Pakistan.

“I know that du Plessis is taking a World XI team over there

(Pakistan) pretty soon to play three T20s in Lahore,” he said.

“It’s going to be massive and I am sure that tickets are going to

be sold out soon.”

“I am happy that cricket fans will be able to see top

cricketers in front of them,” he added.

Donald agreed that the matches will be an opportunity for

Pakistan to showcase its capability of safely hosting

international events at home.

“I am looking forward to watching those three T20Is,” he

said.

The former pacer also spoke about the launch of T20 Global

League and hoped that it will support South African cricket.

“This was much needed for South African cricket,” he said.

“So, surely sharing the dressing room with top stars will

help our youngsters grow as well,” he expressed.